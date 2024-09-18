Surf Hound opens its doors for business

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Eric Chapman Surf Hound's patio. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Eric Chapman Surf Hound's crab fried rice. Prev Next

Executive Chef Abhi Sainju will open the doors to Surf Hound, his latest culinary venture, on Thursday. A coastal-inspired restaurant, Surf Hound is located in the heart of Mountain Brook Village at 2721 Cahaba Road.

Pulling inspiration from the Asian beaches of his youth and travels as an adult, Sainju and his team have developed a menu and space that cater to everyone. With offerings that span from elevated beach classics to casual small plates, Surf Hound is on a mission to make guests become who they are at the beach: laid back, relaxed, happy and most importantly, in the moment.

“The beach is a happy place for many of us, including myself, and we all become the most relaxed version of ourselves," said Sainju. "With Surf Hound, I wanted to celebrate those nostalgic memories and emulate that same environment, but with an elevated take on the coastal food that we all know and love."

FOOD & BEVERAGE

Sainju wanted to create a low-key environment that encouraged people to come as they are without having to compromise a great meal that celebrates high-quality food and ingredients. Featuring fresh oysters, fish tacos and a grouper sandwich, Surf Hound’s menu feels somewhat nostalgic of a meal spent on the coast.

The last several months have been spent perfecting Surf Hound’s lineup of burgers, ranging from all-beef and bison patties to turkey patties marinated for 24 hours to maximize flavor. For those looking to mix it up, the restaurant offers unique dishes like the Octo Reef Salad with tender octopus and Cry Cry Cry, a spicey Wagyu filet that is Sainju’s take on a popular Asian dish.

“From childhood memories spent on the beach in Pattaya, Thailand to weekend trips to the Gulf, each item on this menu holds a special memory for me,” said Sainju. “We had a lot of fun elevating these beach classics, and I can’t wait for Birmingham to experience our take on them.”

To complement the food, Surf Hound’s general manager, Ashish Pradhan, has worked closely with the beverage team to develop a cocktail menu that is equally unique and diverse. Guests will be able to transport themselves to the beach with a cocktail like Sea Foam, which is made with Aperol, St. Germain, grapefruit juice, and prosecco.

Surf Hound also enhances frozen beach cocktails with a Frosé and Frozen Hound, made with spiced rum, coconut, pineapple, orange juice and nutmeg. There will also be a non-alcoholic rotating frozen drink for both kids and adults to enjoy. For those craving beer or wine, Pradhan has procured an extensive beer and wine line list, partnering with Voodoo Brewing to create the Surf Hound Lager, which will be offered on tap.

DESIGN

When designing the space, Sainju partnered with Lindsey Meadows Interior Design to bring Surf Hound’s convivial and inviting atmosphere to life. With white-washed wood and shades of blue throughout the space, the restaurant transports you to a coastal town and is reminiscent of 1960-1970s California surf culture.

And, if that doesn’t do it, the surfboards throughout the space certainly will. The restaurant’s cozy patio is tucked away from the rest of Mountain Brook, offering both peace and privacy. Throughout Surf Hound, the team has thoughtfully placed TVs for friends to enjoy a great meal while they watch their favorite teams. Ultimately, the Surf Hound team has curated a space that welcomes guests to come as they are, whether that be for a first date, happy hour with colleagues or post-soccer practice with kids.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS

Beginning on Thursday, Surf Hound will be open for dinner service throughout the week with an additional lunch service on Sundays. Seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis and online ordering is available.

In the weeks ahead, Surf Hound will announce more details about its brunch service and happy hour offerings. For more information, updates, and to view the full menu, visit EatSurfHound.com or Instagram (@surf.hound).