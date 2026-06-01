Tai chi class focuses on arthritis relief and fall prevention

The Levite Jewish Community Center will host “Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention” every Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at 3960 Montclair Road.

The free introductory class is designed to help participants improve balance, increase joint mobility and reduce the risk of falls through slow, controlled movements and mindful breathing techniques. Organizers say the program also focuses on strengthening stabilizing muscles, improving coordination and building confidence in everyday movement.

The class is open to the public, and no prior tai chi experience or advance registration is required. JCC membership is not necessary to participate.

Space is limited to 10 participants per class.

For more information, call 205-879-0411 or visit bhamjcc.org.