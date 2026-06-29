Tanabata Festival celebrates Japanese traditions at Birmingham Botanical Gardens

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Birmingham Botanical Gardens will celebrate the Japanese festival of Tanabata on Tuesday, July 7, with a morning of cultural activities in the Japanese Garden.

The free event, presented by the Japan-America Society of Alabama and the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens, will take place from 9 a.m. to noon and is open to the public.

Known as the Japanese "Star Festival," Tanabata commemorates the legendary reunion of two star-crossed lovers and is traditionally celebrated on the seventh day of the seventh month. The festival has been observed in Japan for centuries and is known for colorful decorations and community celebrations.

Visitors can enjoy cultural performances and hands-on activities, including traditional Japanese calligraphy. One of the festival's signature traditions invites guests to write wishes on colorful strips of paper and hang them from bamboo branches, symbolizing hopes and dreams for the future.

Held in the tranquil setting of the Birmingham Botanical Gardens' Japanese Garden, the event offers families and visitors an opportunity to learn about Japanese culture while participating in one of its best-known seasonal celebrations.

Registration is not required.