Taste of Mountain Brook adds awards

In its fifth year, Taste of Mountain Brook will return with its mix of local restaurants, catering companies and more for guests to sample.

A new set of “fan favorite” award categories will get attendees even more involved in the event, All In Mountain Brook Executive Director Laura Hydinger said.

Taste of Mountain Brook will be held Saturday, Sept. 15, in Crestline Village from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The street fair format will feature vendors set up under tents offering samples of dishes, desserts and drinks that may be classic staples or new menu additions.

These vendors come from restaurants across all of Mountain Brook’s villages.

There will also be children’s games, activities and live musical entertainment. All In Mountain Brook is working with the city of Mountain Brook, the chamber of commerce, Emmet O’Neal Library and Starnes Publishing (the publisher of Village Living) to plan and sponsor this event.

After eating their fill of samples, guests can vote at the event in categories like Best Taste, Friendliest Staff and Best Presentation, Hydinger said. Winners will be announced at the end of the event.

Proceeds from Taste of Mountain Brook support the work of All In Mountain Brook to provide workshops and resources on drug and alcohol awareness, mental health and preventable accidents, particularly for students and their parents.

Learn more at allinmountainbrook.org.