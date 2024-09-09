Taylor-Swift-themed Institute Day preps faculty for new school year

× 1 of 3 Expand Photos courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. Performers at this year’s Institute Day had to place their names in a drawing last spring in order to participate. × 2 of 3 Expand Photos courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. This year’s Institute Day event was Taylor Swift themed. × 3 of 3 Expand Photos courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. Shannon Marks, a recipient of the Ann Pritchard Award for Teaching Excellence, spoke to an auditorium full of Mountain Brook Schools’ faculty and staff. Prev Next

Mountain Brook Schools’ annual Institute Day even returned this year on Aug. 6, in the newly renovated fine arts center at Mountain Brook High School.

District faculty and staff gathered, along with current and former Board of Education members and city leaders, to celebrate the beginning of the new school year.

The event features a show put on by staff, and the theme this year was “Mountain Brook: The Eras Tour,” based on Taylor Swift’s renowned world tour. The spectacle featured the four “eras” of Mountain Brook Schools: early elementary, late elementary, junior high and high school.

Those participating in the show got blinged out and covered in sparkles and sequins from head to toe to showcase their hard work through choreographed dances and practiced skits.

“Last spring, staff threw their names in to participate in the event,” said William Galloway, Mountain Brook Schools’ communications specialist. “They danced, sang and played characters from various student eras. Even some of Taylor’s past boyfriends like John Mayer, Taylor Lautner, Harry Styles and Travis Kelce made guest appearances, played by various staff members.”

The event also included recognitions and presentation of school and district awards from last year. Several individuals with more than 10 years of service were recognized for their work.

Keynote speakers included Board of Education member Anna Comer and Shannon Marks, recipient of the Ann Pritchard Award for Teaching Excellence. Superintendent Dicky Barlow also addressed the crowd, speaking about his goals and vision for the school year.

Faculty and staff welcomed students back to class on Aug. 13.