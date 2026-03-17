Teams invited to compete in jigsaw puzzle challenge at O’Neal Library

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ross Sneddon on Unsplash

O’Neal Library will host a Jigsaw Puzzle Competition on Wednesday, March 25, from 6-8 p.m. in the Community Meeting Room.

Teams of two to four participants will compete to complete the same 500-piece puzzle as quickly as possible within a two-hour time limit. Each team will be provided with identical puzzles and two sorting trays, with no outside tools allowed.

The competition is limited to 15 teams, and participants should generally be ages 13 and older. Only one person per team needs to register.

Prizes will be awarded to the fastest teams completing puzzles within the first hour and by the end of the event.

Registration can be found at oneallibrary.org/event/15766310.