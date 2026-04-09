Teen cooking class explores candied fruit trend at O’Neal Library

× Expand Image courtesy of the O'Neal Library

O’Neal Library will host DIY Yums: Candied Fruit on Wednesday, April 22, from 4-5 p.m. in the Community Meeting Room.

The program will teach participants how to make tanghulu, a traditional candied fruit treat that originated in China and remains popular at festivals across Asia. All ingredients and supplies will be provided.

The event is open to teens in grades 7-12. Organizers note that tanghulu is not recommended for those with braces, though an alternative activity will be available.

Registration is required and can be found at oneallibrary.org/event/15985184.