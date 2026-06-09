Teen Dino Field Day brings inflatable T-Rex races to Jemison Park

× Expand Staff O'Neal Library Renovations to the O’Neal Library are among the first capital projects expected to move forward as Mountain Brook’s new one-cent sales tax takes effect in 2026, part of the city’s long-term, conservative approach to maintaining and improving core community assets.

O'Neal Library will host a Teen Dino Field Day on Thursday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to noon at Jemison Park.

The outdoor event invites students entering grades 7-12 to spend the morning playing field games, enjoying snacks and embracing their inner dinosaur while wearing inflatable T-Rex costumes.

Organizers say the program is part of the library's Teen Summer Reading activities and is designed to give participants a fun, active way to connect with friends during the summer. The inflatable dinosaur suits will add an extra challenge — and plenty of laughs — to the field day competitions.

Registration is appreciated but not required. Participants with questions can contact young adult librarians Michelle Cheng and Henry Goff at teens@oneallibrary.org.

In the event of rain or severe weather, the program will be canceled.