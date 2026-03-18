Test your knowledge at nature-themed trivia night at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens

The Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host Nature Trivia Night on Thursday, March 26, from 7-9 p.m. in Rushton Garden.

Led by naturalist Henry Hershey, the event will feature trivia questions focused on wildlife, plants and ecological topics. Guests can enjoy complimentary drinks while competing for prizes and learning interesting facts about the natural world.

The event is open to all experience levels, from beginners to seasoned nature enthusiasts. Admission is $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers.