Thanksgiving in Mountain Brook: Food, fun and fall festivities

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, the holidays can quickly become hectic. Luckily, the Mountain Brook community is hosting an array of events for family and friends to create unforgettable memories. From church events to holiday open houses, Mountain Brook has your family covered this holiday season.

Mountain Brook events & traditions

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce will once again support local merchants during the city’s annual series of holiday open houses, which begin in late November and feature seasonal storefront displays, food, twinkling lights and festive shopping in each of the villages. The Crestline Village Holiday Open House is set for Thursday, Nov. 20, followed by Mountain Brook Village on Thursday, Dec. 4, and English Village on Thursday, Dec. 11. The Mountain Brook Holiday Parade will take place Sunday, Dec. 7.

Mountain Brook FOP 5K Pig Run and 1-Mile Fun Run is set for Saturday, Nov. 15, starting at 8 a.m. at Crestline Elementary. Join Mountain Brook’s Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) for their annual community-wide 5K and mile run. The F.O.P was chartered in 2012 and is one of the newest lodges located in Alabama. The “Pig” aspect of the race stems from a funny nickname police were called in the 70s and has stuck around to lighten the mood when it comes to the seriousness of police officers.

The Sam Lapidus Montclair Run is set for Thursday, Nov. 27 at the Levite Jewish Community Center. This beloved tradition celebrates the late Sam Lapidus, an avid youth soccer player who spent time at the LJCC. He battled Ewing sarcoma, a form of childhood cancer, and passed away in 2008. The LJCC celebrates the life of Lapidus by hosting the annual 5K while raising funds for The J and the Alabama Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders.

Where to eat on Thanksgiving Day

Habitat Feed & Social is nestled inside the Grand Bohemian Hotel. This upscale restaurant provides a seasonal menu with Southern-style favorites. With live music and a rooftop scene, this restaurant creates the perfect ambiance for an easy-going, stress-free family environment. Habitat Feed & Social is located at Grand Bohemian Hotel, 2655 Lane Parke Rd.

Real & Rosemary Crestline is another great option for family dining. This stylish restaurant combines fresh ingredients in simple yet familiar recipes. Their Crestline Village location, situated at 75 Church Street, offers a cozy atmosphere perfect for enjoying a meal with friends and family.

Daniel George Restaurant, affectionately known as "dg," is a cherished dining establishment nestled in the heart of Mountain Brook Village at 2837 Culver Rd. Since its inception in 2000, dg has been a staple for those seeking refined American cuisine in a relaxed yet elegant setting. At dg, the philosophy is centered around "Farm to Fork," emphasizing fresh, locally sourced ingredients. The menu evolves daily, featuring a diverse array of dishes that highlight Gulf Coast seafood, wild and domestic game, meats, poultry and seasonal produce.

Thanksgiving to-go options

Vaughan & Co. provides a variety of Thanksgiving sides, including casseroles, sweet potatoes, green beans, Brussels sprouts, and more. They also offer breakfast items like sausage, egg, and cheese bake, as well as desserts and appetizers such as mini ham and Swiss sandwiches, hot browns and candied bacon.

Brick & Tin offers farm-to-table catering options, including sandwiches, salads, and sides. They provide online ordering, delivery, carryout and catering services.

Dish'n It Out is a beloved local establishment located at 1111 Dunston Ave. in Crestline Park, just outside Mountain Brook, and specializes in home-style comfort food. They offer a variety of dishes perfect for takeout or catering.

Whole Foods Market offers convenient Thanksgiving catering with complete feasts or à la carte options, including turkey, sides, and desserts, all available for pickup or delivery to make holiday meals easy and stress-free.

Piggly Wiggly Crestline, located at 41 Church Street, offers a convenient Thanksgiving takeout option with its "Just Heat & Serve" meals. These pre-order meals feature quality ingredients from trusted brands like Butterball, Bates Turkey Farm, Priester’s Pecans and Dean’s Cake House. Customers can enjoy a hassle-free holiday meal with minimal preparation. For more details or to place an order, contact the store directly at (205) 802-9078.

Local favorites for sides and sweets

Olexa’s Café, Cakes & Catering, located at 2838 Culver Road, is renowned for its Southern-inspired dishes and exquisite desserts. Their Thanksgiving offerings include classics like cornbread dressing and squash casserole, as well as indulgent desserts such as chocolate chip bread pudding and pumpkin cheesecake.

Feast Catering is situated in Mountain Brook and offers a creative twist on traditional Thanksgiving fare. Their menu features unique sides like chorizo and Granny Smith apple stuffing, as well as brie mac and cheese, providing a fresh take on holiday classics.

Kim's Catering & Desserts, based in Mountain Brook, specializes in homemade treats and holiday catering. They offer a variety of Thanksgiving sides and desserts, crafted with care to bring warmth and flavor to your festive table.

Ways to give back

Mountain Brook Community Church, in partnership with On A Mission — a ministry of Mountain Brook Baptist Church — prepares and delivers meals to various groups during the holiday season. They provide side dishes for families in the NICU at UAB/Children’s Hospital, bake and deliver cakes to first responders, and offer support to organizations like The WellHouse and Red Mountain Grace.

The Community Resilience Food Donation Drive in Mountain Brook focuses on collecting food donations to support local families in need. This initiative encourages community members to contribute non-perishable food items, ensuring that those facing food insecurity have access to meals during the holiday season.

All In Mountain Brook is a community coalition dedicated to enhancing and protecting the lives of youth in the area. They collaborate with organizations to bring educational programs and support services to local youth, aiming to create a supportive environment for youth during the holiday season.