Thanksgiving procrastination: Where to get last minute goods for your feast

× Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Whole Foods in Mountain Brook sells half and whole pies, featuring holiday favorites like pumpkin, pecan and sweet potato.

As the clock keeps ticking towards the Thanksgiving holiday, here are a few places to snag last-minute items for your family feast.

Whole Foods

Located at 3100 Cahaba Village Plaza, Whole Foods offers every ingredient you need to make a Thanksgiving meal from scratch, or plenty of options for those who procrastinated until the last second. Visit the bakery section to grab whole or half pies featuring holiday favorites like pumpkin, pecan and sweet potato, or grab a bag of dinner rolls for the table. They are open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, according to their website.

Daughters Baking

Drop by Daughters Baking at 2812 Cahaba Road on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. to grab one of their Thanksgiving mini cake cup boxes. Packaged with crinkle paper and tied with ribbon, these boxes offer mini servings of several seasonal flavors, including Maple Pecan, Pumpkin Brown Butter, S'mores and Apple Pie. Apple Pie and Pumpkin Brown Butter Layer Cakes are still available for last minute purchase at the store as well. Remaining cakes are available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Brick and Tin

Sitting at 2901 Cahaba Road, Brick and Tin is a three-in-one, with a restaurant, bar and bakery. Their bakery offers a selection of cookies, brownies or mini carrot cupcakes, along with fresh bread and pies. Currently still available, you can choose from chocolate chip cookies, flourless chocolate cookies, brown butter coconut cookies in singles or a dozen. Fudge brownies, german chocolate brownies, peanut butter blondies and the mini cupcakes are also available, along with apple pie by the slice or as a whole. For bread, options include a white bread loaf or fluffy yeast bread.

If you are unsure whether a local business is open or still has the items you need, call ahead to confirm.