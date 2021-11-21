The annual ‘Christmas at Arlington’ event returns Dec. 4

× Expand Photo by Carol M. Highsmith, Library of Congress. The Arlington Historic House in Birmingham will be the site of the annual “Christmas at Arlington” event Dec. 4.

The Arlington Historic House in Birmingham’s West End is a beautiful example of Greek Revival architecture dating from the 1840s.

Originally called “The Grove,” it’s the only antebellum mansion that remains in Birmingham.

Owned by the city of Birmingham since the early 1950s, the house was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1970.

Arlington is open to visitors year round, but visitors can experience the home in a special way during the holidays.

“Christmas at Arlington” — an annual event sponsored by the Arlington Historical Association — will be Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a news release from Dottie Hoover, president of the Arlington Historical Association.

Visitors are invited to step back in time as local decorators adorn the rooms of the historic house with seasonal period décor.

There will also be refreshments, entertainment and a visit with Santa Claus, according to the news release.

Admission to the house and grounds is free for this event.

For more information, call 205-780-5656 or go to birminghamal.gov/arlington-house.