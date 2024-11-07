The Watchmen 2024 firefighter recruit class celebrates graduation

× Expand Photo courtesy of Over the Mountain Regional Training Center The Over the Mountain Regional Training Center's 2024 recruit class, The Watchmen, graduated on Nov. 7, 2024.

The Over the Mountain Regional Training Center's 2024 recruit class, The Watchmen, graduated on Thursday.

Mountain Brook, Rocky Ridge, Hoover, Vestavia Hills and Homewood Fire Departments have partnered together with the state fire college to form the OTM RTC, allowing the facility to host certification classes through the college.

Each member of the 28-person class completed the 10-week training course, earning a required certificate from the Alabama Fire College that recognizes they are capable of performing the duties of a firefighter.

Members of the class include one new firefighter for Mountain Brook, Brooke Burback, and others serve departments across central Alabama.

The group celebrated with a graduation ceremony and reception held at Lakeside Baptist Church at 6 p.m.

Watch the full ceremony below: