This weekend: Fall festivals galore, jewelry and more

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening Oct. 18-20 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Mountain Brook Presbyterian Church Fall Festival, Oct. 20: Join Mountain Brook Presbyterian Church on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at 3405 Brookwood Rd. for their fall festival event. There will be food, a bounce house, face painting and other kid friendly activities. Visit https://www.mbpcusa.org/event-details-registration/fall-festival for more information.

Brookwood Baptist Church Fall Festival, Oct. 20: Visit Brookwood Baptist Church on Sunday from 3:30-6 p.m. for their annual fall festival event featuring games, inflatables, candy and food. The church is located at 3449 Overton Rd. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/4hmHNc3.

Marla Aaron 10 year anniversary takeover party, Oct. 17-20: Mountain Brook's Etc. Jewelry is transforming their store into Marla Aaron's NYC studio to celebrate the designer's 10 year anniversary. Customers can experience a weekend of exclusive items, gifts and one-on-one consultations with Aaron. The store, located at 2726 Cahaba Road, will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome all day and will be taken for appointments on a first come, first serve basis. Visit https://bit.ly/3Aa44sv for more information.

Magic City Mac + Cheese Festival, Oct. 20: Community Grief Support’s Junior Board will host the 7th Annual Magic City Mac + Cheese Festival on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at Back Forty Beer Company. The festival is part-competition, part-celebration of the South’s ultimate comfort food and a FUN fundraiser for CGS. An estimated 3,000+ participants will taste various Mac + Cheese dishes from Birmingham’s favorite restaurants, food trucks, caterers, eateries, corporate teams, and home chefs. The M+C Festival is a family- and pet-friendly event, featuring live music by Southern Choice, a kid’s zone, including balloon artists, face painting, and more. There will also be local celebrity and kid judges to decide the overall Mac + Cheese winner. The People’s Choice will also be awarded. Visit https://www.communitygriefsupport.org/macfest/ to purchase tickets.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from Oct. 11-17:

In football this week, Kyle Parmley shared his thoughts on last week's game against Pinson Valley and recapped Thursday's game against Huffman. The Under the Lights Podcast features Parmley and Gary Lloyd's discussion of week 8 and 9 of high school football.

Remembering the stewards of this land: As we recognized Monday as Indigenous Peoples' Day and Columbus day, we took a look at the history of Native American inhabitants in the area, noted by a historical marker in Mountain Brook Village.

Other news: Get to know Greg Foster, President of the Executive Board of ALL IN Mountain Brook. City Council also passed a new truck ordinance to prevent use of residential streets.