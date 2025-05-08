Three MBHS students sign to continue athletic careers

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools From left: Caroline Crigger, Bobby Rutkoff and Ashby Russell signed on May 7, 2025 to continue their athletic careers in college.

Three students-athletes at Mountain Brook High School signed on Wednesday to continue their athletic careers in college.

Caroline Crigger has signed to South Alabama for cheerleading, Bobby Rutkoff signed to Luther College for wrestling, and Ashby Russell signed to Chapman University for lacrosse. All three students are members of the MBHS Class of 2025 and join a group of 16 other student-athletes who signed to continue their sports careers into college at the school's fall signing day.