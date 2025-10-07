Three Mountain Brook businesses named finalists for Alabama Small Business Awards

× Expand Photo courtesy of Marrriott The Grand Bohemian is one of three Mountain Brook businesses named finalists for the 2025 Alabama Small Business Awards. Presented by the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama (CCAA) and the Business Council of Alabama (BCA).

Three Mountain Brook businesses have been named finalists for the 2025 Alabama Small Business Awards, presented by the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama and the Business Council of Alabama.

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce nominated each of the finalists, which were selected from a statewide pool of businesses recognized for innovation, growth and community impact. Finalists include:

Exec Hub (Emerging Business): Offers fractional executive services, bookkeeping, marketing and support for small to midsize companies.

Katrina Porter Designs (1-10 Employees): Specializes in high-end kitchen and bath renovations with a focus on timeless, functional design.

Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook (51-100 Employees): A boutique hotel known for its artful interiors, culinary offerings and proximity to the Birmingham Zoo and Botanical Gardens.

Winners in each category will be announced at the BCA/CCAA Partnership Annual Meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 18 in Birmingham.

“We are thrilled to see three of our Chamber’s nominees recognized as finalists on the statewide stage,” said Mountain Brook Chamber Executive Director Lizzie Maymon. “Each of these businesses exemplifies the strength, creativity and dedication that make Mountain Brook such a vibrant place to live, work and visit.”

To learn more about the Mountain Brook Chamber and its programs, visit mtnbrookchamber.org.