Three Mountain Brook businesses up for Alabama Retailer of the Year Customer's Choice Award

Little Hardware is up for consideration for the Alabama Retail Association's 2024 Alabama Retailer of the Year Customer's Choice Award. Heezie's is one of eight businesses up for the award in the emerging category. Sol Y Luna Tapas and Tequilas is up for the award in the emerging category.

Three Mountain Brook businesses are up for consideration for the Alabama Retail Association's Alabama Retailer of the Year Customer's Choice Award.

Little Hardware is one of the 15 businesses in the medium-large sales volume category. Heezie's and Sol Y Luna Tapas and Tequilas are two of the eight up for the award in the emerging category.

Customers have the chance to vote for their favorites among the entrants until Aug. 12. Votes can be submitted at https://alabamaretail.org/news/customers-choice-2024/.

Votes can also be submitted through the Alabama Retail Association Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AlabamaRetail.