Three Mountain Brook High School students attend Alabama Girls State

Rising seniors Sophia Self, Madilyn Crye, and Sophia Glenos represented Mountain Brook High School at Alabama Girls State this summer.

The girls served as delegates at the weeklong event, held on campus at Troy University.

Alabama Girls State, sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary, is a non-partisan program offering experiential learning in the democratic process. Delegates participate in the political process at the local and state government levels by running campaigns, electing officials, drafting mock legislation and running a mock government. Approximately 400 girls from Alabama schools attended the 2024 session, selected as part of a competitive process.

Self held the position of “Lieutenant Governor,” while Glenos served as “Associate Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court.” Both ran their own campaigns, made speeches and were voted into their respective positions by peers.

Crye ran a competitive campaign for “Governor,” following in the footsteps of her grandfather, former Alabama Gov. Bob Riley (2003-2011).

Self is continuing to represent Alabama this week at Girls Nation in Washington, D.C. Girls Nation participants are known as “senators” and will engage in the political process at the federal level, with responsibility for submitting bills and resolutions, participating in senate sessions, and electing officials such as president and vice president. Each ALA Girls State program sends only two students to attend Girls Nation each year.

For more information, visit http://www.alabamagirlsstate.com/.