Three Mountain Brook students accepted into Alabama School of Fine Arts

Three Mountain Brook students have been accepted into the Alabama School of Fine Arts (ASFA) for the 2025-26 school year.

Julian Pekmezi and Phillip Pekmezi were accepted into the Math and Science program, and Anthony Iaconis was accepted into the Music program. They are among 100 new students selected statewide to join the public, state-funded school in downtown Birmingham.

ASFA serves students in grades 7-12 with advanced academic coursework and daily, discipline-specific training in fields such as creative writing, dance, music, theatre arts, visual arts and math and science. The school currently enrolls about 350 students.

For more information — including admissions details and an Open House for prospective students on Oct. 18 — visit asfaschool.org.