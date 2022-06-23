Thunder on the Mountain returns July 4

The state’s largest 4th of July celebration will again ignite the sky atop red mountain with an array of fireworks in honor of both the nation’s birthday and upcoming The World Games 2022 celebration.

On July 4, the City of Birmingham welcomes all to visit and watch live a breathtaking show in honor of those who have fought for our country’s independence. Those in the Birmingham viewing area can also tune into WBRC Fox 6 for a live stream.

Spectators can listen to the soundtrack exclusively on iHeart media radio stations 102.5 The Bull, 103.1 The Vulcan, 103.7 The Q, 104.1 The Beat, Birmingham’s ALT 991, B106.5, 105 Hallelujah FM, Magic 96.5, News Radio 960 WERC, News Radio 105.5 WERC and also on La Jefa 98.3.

At approximately 9 p.m., the first of more than 2,500 shells and effects will brighten Vulcan and the sky above him. A unique score featuring artists such as James Brown, Katy Perry and Neil Diamond will be expertly timed and choreographed to the colorful firework display. There will also be a selection of songs as a tribute to the city and a special surprise celebrating this year’s The World Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Vulcan Park and Museum will close at 6 p.m. on July 4 to prepare for the show. For more information and tips on viewing, log onto www.visitvulcan.com.

--Submitted by Amanda Hare, Marketing & Public Relations Manager for Vulcan Park and Museum