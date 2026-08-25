Thyme to Read book club digs into ‘Good Soil’

× Expand Image courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens

The Birmingham Botanical Gardens' Thyme to Read book club will meet Tuesday, Sept. 1, from 4-5 p.m. for a discussion of "Good Soil: The Education of an Accidental Farmhand" by Jeff Chu.

Hosted by the Library at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens, the monthly club brings together readers interested in books inspired by gardening, plants, nature and people's relationships with the natural world.

September's selection follows Chu's experiences working on a farm and the lessons he draws from cultivating the land. The discussion will give participants an opportunity to explore the book's themes while connecting with fellow readers who share an interest in gardening and the environment.

The program is free and will be held at Birmingham Botanical Gardens, 2612 Lane Park Road.

For more information, visit bbgardens.org/event/good-soil-the-education-of-an-accidental-farmhand.