TONIGHT: Holiday Open House, Elf movie night

If you're looking for something to do tonight, head to Mountain Brook Village/ Lane Parke for some holiday shopping, or visit MBHS's Spartan Stadium for a screening of Elf.

Mountain Brook Village and Lane Parke are hosting their annual Holiday Open House event, and participating businesses draw in shoppers — including first-time patrons — by offering discounts and specials, trunk shows and other holiday-related offerings.

In Mountain Brook Village, expect to shop fine jewelry at Bromberg’s, Avani Rupa, Ex Voto and more. Luxury men’s fashion can be found at Tom Beckbe and Harrison Ltd. Inc. Stop by Milla, Village Sportswear and The Lingerie Shoppe for your women’s fashion needs, or check out The Cook Store, Suite Dreams and Circa Interiors and Antiques for non-clothing gift options. In Lane Parke, visit A’mano for luxury gifts or Swoop for something for the kids.

To see Elf, drop by Spartan Stadium at 5:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair and their friends and family to enjoy the festive event.