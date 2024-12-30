Top 10 Stories of 2024

As 2024 draws to a close, we wanted to highlight some of top news stories that defined life in Mountain Brook this year by highlight our top ten stories of 2024, as curated by editor Sarah Owens. Here's the full list

#10: City works to address cut-through traffic along Halbrook, Arundel

#9: Nature on the brain: Annie Butrus reimagines relationship between nature and mind through art

#8: On the air: Meet dynamic duo behind MBHS Broadcast

#7: Mountain Brook students find some changes for 2024-25

#6: Let the spooky times roll: Mystics of Mountain Brook parade preps for 22nd Halloween

#5: Onwards and upwards: Mountain Brook graduate readies for Coast Guard Academy

#4: A vision in red: Meet Mountain Brook’s new Santa

#3: Road to Recovery: Lulu Gribbin

#2: The power to save: Why talking about mental health matters

#1: Into the fire: Softball player hired as Mountain Brook’s first female firefighter in more than 10 years

