Top 10 Stories of 2024

As 2024 draws to a close, we wanted to highlight some of top news stories that defined life in Mountain Brook this year by highlight our top ten stories of 2024, as curated by editor Sarah Owens. Here's the full list
#10: City works to address cut-through traffic along Halbrook, Arundel
Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Ann Shreve stands with daughter Bennett and son Will in front of the No Thru Traffic sign in front of their home on Halbrook Lane. The constant flow of traffic through the neighborhood caused Shreve to be concerned for her kids’ safety.
Read the full story here.
#9: Nature on the brain: Annie Butrus reimagines relationship between nature and mind through art
Photo courtesy of Annie Butrus.
Mountain Brook’s Annie Butrus has built a successful 25-year career as an artist, and she most recently had work on display in November at the Palazzo Bembo, European Cultural Centre, Venice, Italy.
Read the full article here.
#8: On the air: Meet dynamic duo behind MBHS Broadcast
Photos courtesy of Mountain Brook City Schools.
Mountain Brook High School junior Kinleigh Freeman works with Evie Lee on the first live broadcast of the MBHS Athletics Fall Sports Show at Otey’s Tavern in Crestline Village on Oct. 28. Freeman is an anchor with the broadcast department at the school and Lee is the technical director.
Read the full story here.
#7: Mountain Brook students find some changes for 2024-25
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Jack Abenoja has grown up in Mountain Brook, attending Mountain Brook Elementary for kindergarten. He’s now entering his senior year at Mountain Brook High School.
Read the full story here.
#6: Let the spooky times roll: Mystics of Mountain Brook parade preps for 22nd Halloween
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Children and parents line Church Street for the annual Mystics of Mountain Brook Halloween parade in Crestline Village in October 2022.
Read the full story here.
#5: Onwards and upwards: Mountain Brook graduate readies for Coast Guard Academy
Photo courtesy of Mallie Robinett.
Mallie Robinett in an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter. After the Academy, she hopes to earn her wings as either as a fixed-wing or helicopter pilot for the Coast Guard.
Read the full article here.
#4: A vision in red: Meet Mountain Brook’s new Santa
Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Santa makes his list and checks it twice. Joe Wells, known as Alabama Santa Joe, will play Santa during this year's Mountain Brook Holiday Parade on Dec. 8, 2024.
Read the full story here.
#3: Road to Recovery: Lulu Gribbin
Photo courtesy of the Gribbin family.
Lulu Gribbin, her twin sister, Ellie, and Sherlock, a hospital therapy dog.
Read the full story here.
#2: The power to save: Why talking about mental health matters
Read the full story here.
#1: Into the fire: Softball player hired as Mountain Brook’s first female firefighter in more than 10 years
Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Brooke Burback completes a search-and-rescue exercise at the Over the Mountain Regional Training Center in Mountain Brook on Oct. 1.
Read the full story here.