Trick-or-Treat: Where to take your kids on Halloween

Photo by Erin Nelson.
The Mountain Brook High marching band performs during the Mystics of Mountain Brook Halloween parade in October 2022.
With Halloween finally here, take a look at some of the top places in and around Mountain Brook to trick-or-treat or celebrate the spooky holiday.
- Mystics of Mountain Brook Parade: beginning at 4 p.m. on Country Club Rd., the 22nd annual Mardi Gras-themed, family style parade will proceed through Crestline Village with fun floats, tricks and treats.
- Crestline Village: Crestline Village is a popular trick-or-treat spot due to its walkability and being adjacent to the parade festivities. People from all over the Birmingham-metro area travel to Crestline for Halloween.
- Trick-or-Treat at O'Neal Library: Stop by the O'Neal Library all day tomorrow between 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wear your costume and stop at each help desk for some candy.
- Vulcan Spooktacular: Vulcan Park & Museum’s Spooktacular is Birmingham’s premier family-friendly Halloween event, offering one of the largest trick-or-treating experiences in the city. Held on Halloween from 6-8 p.m., this event is designed to bring the community together for a night of spooky fun and festivities. Spooktacular features trick-or-treating stations throughout the museum, photo opportunities around the park, music, kid friendly activities, and complimentary popcorn and refreshments along with wine, beer, and cocktails for adults. The beloved mascot “V” will make a special appearance in his Halloween costume, adding to the fun and excitement. Suga Mama, Five Loaves Micro Bakery, and Spud Dawg will be selling their treats. New this year, there is an adult-only Halloween party, featuring a costume contest and pumpkin carving.