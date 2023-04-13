Troop 320 Life Scout to collect flags as Eagle Scout project

× Expand Phhoto courtesy of Carson Rouleau. Carson Rouleau with his flag collection box to be placed by the Mountain Brook Presbyterian Church.

Mountain Brook High School student Carson Rouleau will be hosting a week-long collection drive where people can drop off old or damaged American flags.

A member of Troop 320, Rouleau is a Life Scout who also participates on the MBHS cross-country team.

The drive will take place April 15-22 at Mountain Brook Presbyterian Church. Scouts will be stationed at the box on Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16 from noon to 3 p.m. to greet people and educate them on proper flag etiquette. The scouts will also be available to assist with folding flags and answering any questions.

Rouleau has encouraged community members to bring in any flags that are no longer in good condition, as they will be properly retired during a ceremony at the end of the drive.

The box will be available for drop offs for the entire week. On Monday, April 24, the flags will be retired in a ceremony during Rouleau's Scout meeting.