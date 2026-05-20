Two state legislators representing parts of Mountain Brook ousted

× Expand Photos courtesy of the candidates Scott Ortis won the Republican primary for state Senate District 15, while Gigi Hayes and LaTanya Millhouse are in a runoff for state House District 52.

Two state legislators representing parts of Mountain Brook were defeated in Tuesday’s Republican and Democratic primary elections.

Scott Ortis defeated incumbent state Sen. Dan Roberts in Senate District 15 in Tuesday’s Republican primary, while state Rep. Kelvin Datcher also lost his House District 52 seat in the Democratic primary.

In House District 52, GiGi Hayes finds herself in a runoff with LaTanya Millhouse to see who will claim Datcher’s seat. There is no Republican opposition in House District 52.

Meanwhile, state Sen. Jabo Waggoner held off challenger Nate Carlson in Senate District 16.

Ortis has no Democratic opposition in the Nov. 3 general election, but Waggoner still must face Democrat Spencer Stone in November.

Also, U.S. Congressman Gary Palmer also handily defeated his Republican challenger, Case Dixon, and faces Democrat Keith Pilkington on Nov. 3.

See all the vote totals here:

STATE SENATE DISTRICT 15 (Republicans)

Scott Ortis 8,300 (52%)

Dan Roberts 7,643 (48%)

STATE SENATE DISTRICT 16 (Republicans)

J.T. “Jabo” Waggoner 7,695 (54%)

Nate Carlson 6,522 (46%)

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 52 (Democrats)

GiGi Hayes 3,880 (49%)

LaTanya Millhouse 2,096 (26%)

Kevin Datcher 1,964 (25%)

6TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT (Republicans)

Gary Palmer 62,148 (81%)

Case Dixson 14,484 (19%)