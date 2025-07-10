U.S. Senator Katie Britt Delivers Remarks Following Unanimous Senate Passage of Lulu’s Law

× Expand Photo courtesy of Katie Britt office U.S. Senator Katie Britt (R-Ala.) spoke July 9, 2025 on the Senate floor to celebrate Senate passage of Lulu’s Law, a bipartisan piece of legislation named after shark attack survivor Lulu Gribbin.

U.S. Senator Katie Britt (R-Ala.) spoke Wednesday on the Senate floor to celebrate Senate passage of Lulu’s Law, a bipartisan piece of legislation named after shark attack survivor Lulu Gribbin. The legislation will direct the Federal Communication Commission to issue an order proving that shark attacks are events for which wireless emergency alerts (WEAs) may be transmitted.

Watch her full remarks below: