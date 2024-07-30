U.S. Senator Katie Britt introduces Lulu's Law in honor of Lulu Gribbin

× Expand Photo courtesy of lulug.strong Instagram It has been seven weeks since Lulu Gribbin lost her hand and leg in a shark attack in Fla.

U.S. Senator Katie Britt (R-Ala.) introduced Lulu’s Law—named in honor of 15-year-old Lulu Gribbin from Mountain Brook, on Tuesday.

Lulu’s Law would codify shark attacks as events for which wireless emergency alerts (WEAs) may be transmitted. This would encourage authorized local, state, tribal, and federal government authorities to quickly deploy warnings via mobile phone alert messages to the public if a shark has attacked someone or if the conditions enhancing the possibility of a shark attack are present.

Lulu Gribbin is recovering after enduring nearly fatal injuries sustained when a shark attacked her and McCray Faust in June. Just 90 minutes earlier and a few miles away, another woman was also attacked by a shark.

“We are eternally grateful that Lulu survived the shark attack on June 7. Lulu is a fighter. We will get through this, and she will adapt to her new lifestyle. However, we remain in disbelief this accident occurred. This was the second attack that day in close proximity, and it could have been prevented with a better alert system. That’s why Lulu’s Law is so important. We’re grateful to Senator Britt for introducing this legislation, and we encourage Congress to pass it for families like ours who just want to keep our children safe,” said Ann Blair and Joe Gribbin, Lulu’s parents.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency manages the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, which sends out local alerts that provide authentic emergency information to the public. Other WEA alerts include warnings about extreme weather, amber alerts, wildfires, and more.

“Having two teenagers myself, this hits close to home. I cannot imagine what this journey has been like for Lulu or for her parents,” said Senator Britt. “When Lulu woke up, she said, ‘I made it.’ This brave Alabama girl is resilient—she is a true fighter, personifying both grace and grit. I’m incredibly proud of her faith, her courage, and her strength. Lulu’s Law would empower authorities to quickly and accurately put information in the hands of beachgoers to help keep them out of harm’s way. This is a commonsense measure aimed at keeping families safe – a cause that I know people can rally around, just like her local community, our great state, and the entire nation have rallied around Lulu.”