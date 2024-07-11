UAB women's basketball shows support for Lulu Gribbin

× Expand Courtesy of UAB Women's Basketball UAB's women's basketball team wears purple bracelets to show support for Lulu Gribbin.

The University of Alabama at Birmingham’s women’s basketball team took to social media on Tuesday to show their support for Lulu Gribbin, a Mountain Brook teen who lost a hand and leg in a shark attack just over a month ago.

The team posed together and held up their wrists to showcase the purple bracelets they were wearing in honor of Gribbin. The girls also shared a message: stay strong Lulu.

Head coach Randy Norton also shared a few words of support.

“Hey Lulu. Randy Norton, UAB women’s basketball coach here,” he said. “Just wanted you to know that our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family, and just want to encourage you to stay strong and know that God’s always got a plan.”

Gribbin previously played volleyball and basketball for Mountain Brook, and she has received words of support from athletes and celebrities from all over the country since the attack. She is currently in a hospital in N.C. for recovery and specialized treatment.