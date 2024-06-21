Under the Mountain event at O'Neal Library set for July 21

× Expand Staff photo. O'Neal Library

"Brain Damage" An Under the Mountain Event is scheduled for Sunday, July 21 at 7 p.m. at the O'Neal Library.

The evening will feature a screening of Frank Henenloter's 1988 horror-comedy about addiction and alien possession in New York City.

The event will feature music, a free spooky short story featuring illustrations, raffle prizes, candy, snacks, and complimentary adult beverages for those 21 and up. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m.

This screening is brought to you by Under the Mountain, a series of horror-related events hosted by the O’Neal Library, that features horror author events, chilling movie screenings, and many more macabre things to come.

Under the Mountain is on Facebook and Instagram @undrmtn. For information, visit emmetoneal.libnet.info/event/10408382