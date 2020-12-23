United Way of Central Alabama has successful fall campaign

× Expand Photo courtesy of the UWCA. campaign meeting A meeting during the recent successful fund drive held by the United Way of Central Alabama.

The United Way of Central Alabama recently announced a record-breaking 2020 annual campaign.

The UWCA announced Dec. 15 that it had raised $36,000,000, which was $1.5 million over its goal amount.

This reflects pledge estimates and not the final results of companies still conducting campaigns or individuals who have not renewed pledges in writing, according to a UWCA news release.

“The 2020 campaign is one for the records, exceeding our goal by more than any other campaign in UWCA’s 97-year history,” said 2020 Campaign Chair Greg King, regional president at IBERIABANK. “We are proud of how the United Way campaign team adapted to the realities of 2020 and wrote a new playbook for success to make hope happen. Everything had to be done differently, and our team, volunteers and donors rose to the challenge.”

“I’m humbled by everyone that came together to lend their time, talent and treasures during a time when it’s not easy to do and the needs of the community are incredibly great,” said UWCA President and CEO Drew Langloh.

The UWCA has more than 80 member agencies and programs, the release states.