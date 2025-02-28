Unlocking success: Stephanie Robinson holds the key to dream homes in Mountain Brook

Expand Photo courtesy of Stephanie Robinson/Alisha Crossley Photography Stephanie Robinson, a top-selling realtor in Mountain Brook, opens the door of a listing.

When Stephanie Robinson spent time helping friends planning to move to Birmingham find homes in neighborhoods she thought they would enjoy, her husband suggested she become a Realtor.

“I have always loved houses and the history of houses,” Robinson said. “I am not originally from Birmingham, and when I moved here, I started a family. I loved driving around the different neighborhoods and looking at all of the beautiful homes, and if I ever had a friend relocating to the area, I would spend time trying to help them find a home I knew they would enjoy. I was actually teaching at Cherokee Bend at the time. I took my real estate test while pregnant with my third daughter, and the rest is history.”

A history that has spanned 34 years in the business, during which Robinson closed out 2024 with $99,104,474 in sales of 65.83 units.

Robinson has been an agent with RealtySouth in Mountain Brook, specializing in luxury homes and dedicating herself to ensuring her clients are happy with the homes they purchase.

CAREER MILESTONES

“I have been really fortunate over the years,” Robinson said. “My daughter decided she wanted to do real estate, and she now helps me. She does all of my social media for me. She has gotten busy on her own too, but it has been a lot of fun seeing her be successful as well.”

When Robinson started out in the business, she said the market was strong and very busy.

“It ended up being a great market to learn from since there were so many homes being listed and sold,” Robinson said.

Since that time, shifts in technology have transformed Robinson’s business.

“Technology has provided a lot of tools I use for listing and selling homes,” Robinson said.

“When I first started in real estate, cellphones were a brand-new thing, and we worked out of a large physical MLS book that came out every two weeks with the new listings. Having up-to-date information has been awesome for buyers, sellers and Realtors with how we do things now. Even some of the innovations we now take for granted, like being able to have video tours and drone photography for our listings, are immensely helpful in presenting listings in the best possible way.”

With all the advancements in technology, Robinson said it helps people realize the importance of having an experienced agent help them navigate online listings, as well as guide them through the process of listing their own home.

UNIQUE MARKET INSIGHTS

Robinson said her local market has many unique characteristics that help it stand out.

“Birmingham architecture is really special — so many different styles of homes and neighborhoods,” Robinson said. “We are so fortunate to have local talents at such a high caliber with architects, landscape designers, interior decorators, etc., and it truly shows when you tour around. I love that each neighborhood, different school zone and various areas have unique personalities so that there really is something for everyone, and it is not a cookie-cutter city. Out-of-town clients seem to always admire that as well.”

When the 2008 financial crisis hit, Robinson worked through the period by staying as educated as possible.

“Since I have been in the real estate world, I have experienced my fair share of highs and lows in the local and greater marketplace,” Robinson said. “I have always worked through them and tried to stay as educated as possible. No matter what is going on in the world, there will always be people who need to move. 2008 was no different — although the climate changed, people and their needs remained at the center of my business.”

A recent challenge facing the real estate market in the last few years is a shortage of inventory.

“With such a low number of homes available to buy, it has definitely made prices and demand increase significantly,” Robinson said. “This is why it is so important now more than ever to have a knowledgeable Realtor that you trust to help you navigate the current market.”

The spring real estate market is seeing an uptick, according to Robinson, and she is optimistic it will be a good season for buying and selling homes.

“After COVID-19, we don’t really know what is normal and what is not normal anymore,” Robinson said. “But it has definitely been picking up, and our office is getting busy with the spring real estate coming. Just this week I showed homes in Vestavia, Homewood and Forest Park. Real estate is matching the spot with where the person wants, with price points and if they are going to enjoy living there. It is kind of like putting a big puzzle together.”

ADVICE FOR NEW AGENTS

Expand Photo courtesy of Stephanie Robinson/Alisha Crossley Photography Stephanie Robinson

For anyone interested in starting out in real estate now, Robinson said she would encourage engaging in a real estate activity every single day.

“Drive through different neighborhoods, preview new listings, learn about the importance of title insurance, get informed about the different mortgage products that are being offered, shadow different seasoned agents in your office, etc.,” Robinson said. “I still learn something new every single day.”

A resident of Mountain Brook herself, Robinson said there are many aspects of the city that make it a unique and desirable area to live.

“You have the three original villages along Overton Village and Cahaba Village with all the local shops that add a special local charm and community feel,” Robinson said. “The wonderful school system and the amazing residents are certainly part of what makes it so great as well. Birmingham is very fortunate to have so many wonderful areas to live in.”

GRATITUDE FOR HER PEERS

Since becoming a Realtor, Robinson said she remains grateful for all the real estate agents she has worked with over time.

“I have gotten to work with some of the very best real estate agents in the country,” Robinson said. “They have been both a wealth of knowledge and a teammate on so many transactions. Being a real estate agent is not a job you can do on an island, nor can you do it alone. I am grateful to be in this industry and be associated with the professionals that have been on this journey with me.”