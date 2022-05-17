Up to the challenge: The graduating seniors at Mountain Brook High School are excited about the future

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Julianne Abenoja, left, talks with Mountain Brook High School Principal Philip Holley, right, and Jacob Azrin about their plans for spring break March 25.

The seniors in the Class of 2022 at Mountain Brook High School were sophomores in March 2020 when COVID-19 hit.

The pandemic had a big impact on their MBHS careers.

It led to a temporary school closure, a reliance on virtual learning and the use of masks, social distancing and COVID-19 testing to fight the virus.

And the seniors, like the rest of us, are still making sense of the personal and societal effects of the still-lingering pandemic two years later.

But the members of the Class of 2022 we spoke to — Julianne Abenoja, Jacob Azrin, Isabel Smith, Amelia Tynes — enjoyed their time at MBHS.

And like most young people nearing graduation, they’re excited about the future and are hopeful their generation can help fix some of the world’s problems.

The future for the Class of 2022 begins with their graduation ceremony May 19 at 6 p.m. in the Pete Hanna Center at Samford University, according to Mountain Brook Schools.

Speakers will include Abenoja and seniors Jane Grey Battle and Cory Fan.

Mountain Brook High School Principal Philip Holley said the Class of 2022 has been equal to the challenge it faced.

“I think they have done a great job dealing with everything associated with the pandemic and how it affected school,” he said. “They have definitely made the most out of it.”

Each graduating class has its own personality, Holley said. “This is a really fun class.”

The seniors we spoke to praised the academic preparation they received at MBHS.

Azrin said his teachers “have been approachable, helpful and willing to communicate.”

A resident of Brookwood Forest, Azrin was the drum major for the band this year and plans to attend Vanderbilt University in premed.

“I owe my continued love of learning to some really engaging and passionate teachers at the high school who went out of their way to make sure their students, including me, had a good day,” Abenoja said.

The reigning Miss Olympian at MBHS, Abenoja had not chosen a college at press time, but she plans to study neuroscience and attend medical school.

All of the seniors discussed the challenges of attending school during the pandemic, which made school “incredibly difficult,” Smith said.

“From missing the last three months of my sophomore year to alternating class days and no social interaction during my junior year, it’s been challenging,” she said.

A Crestline resident, Smith will play soccer at Indiana University and study business or political science.

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Isabel Smith (23) takes a shot at the goal as the Spartans face Homewood in an area match at Waldrop Stadium on April 5. The Spartans fell to the Patriots 4-1.

“I'd say it was definitely strange wearing masks and being socially distanced for an entire school year, but it simply made us realize how important those human connections, even at school, are to everyone,” Abenoja said.

Azrin said he learned an important lesson.

“The pandemic has transformed my view of the people in my life,” he said. “Humanity is hope. Without it, we are lost.”

In addition to the effects of the pandemic, there are other issues the seniors are troubled by.

Climate change concerns Azrin. “There are not enough efforts being made to halt it,” he said.

Smith is concerned about “racial equity” in America.

“I believe the history of racism written into the foundational documents of the United States, and even our own Alabama Constitution, has made it impossible for Black Americans to achieve true equality with white Americans,” she said.

Tynes mentioned the war in Ukraine and its effects on economies around the world, including inflation.

“Although such issues don’t have an easy solution, I believe the first step in facing them is persevering as a united community,” she said.

Tynes, who lives in Cherokee Bend, will attend The University of Virginia. She plans to attend medical school and become a pediatric allergist.

The seniors we spoke to are excited about what comes next.

“I cannot wait for the future,” Smith said. “I’m excited to go to Indiana and begin learning more about life, subjects that interest me, meeting new people and getting better at soccer.”

“Although looking ahead can be daunting, I am so grateful for the skills and lessons I’ve learned from MBHS, and I am a firm believer that the best is yet to come,” Tynes said.

The members of the Class of 2022 said their generation has some good qualities that can help it contribute to the world.

“My generation appears to be more tolerant and accepting,” Azrin said. “While there is still a large way to go for social equality, my generation seems open-minded enough to incite real change through political action and even simple everyday interaction.”

“I think some good qualities of my generation are connectedness, acceptance, and individuality,” Smith said.

“I believe this generation’s greatest strength is our empathy and involvement,” Tynes said.

“I'd say it's up to my generation to take a look at the world around us, and work to change the disastrous end we're hurtling towards,” Abenoja said.

“We’re up to the challenge,” she said.

At press time, Mountain Brook Schools officials do not anticipate any COVID restrictions at graduation. The ceremony will also be live streamed.

For more information, go to mtnbrook.k12.al.us.