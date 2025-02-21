Upcoming road closures impact Lane Park Road, Kennesaw Drive

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Mountain Brook Police Department A portion of Lane Park Road will be closed to traffic for an undetermined amount of time on Feb. 26.

Upcoming road closures will impact Lane Park Road and Kennesaw Drive.

Sanitary sewer work requires a road closure on Kennesaw Drive between Corinth Drive and Fair Oaks Drive on Feb. 25-26.

Detour signage will be in place, and they hope to have the roadway open overnight.

Lane Park Road will also be closed on Feb. 26 due to Spire compliance policy requiring work on the new roundabouts to occur when temperatures are above 45 degrees. Therefore, work originally planned for the overnight hours will now take place during the daytime in an effort to avoid further delays to construction.

