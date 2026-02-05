Valentine’s Day in Mountain Brook: Dining spots and couple-friendly activities

× Expand Brick & Tin

Love is in the air with this special season that celebrates new flames, long-time lovers and everything in between. Whether your idea of a perfect date is enjoying a night on the town at a restaurant, grabbing some coffee and picking someone’s brain, or just catching a great movie, Mountain Brook has plenty of options for celebrating that special someone this season.

Date-Night Dining

Surf Hound: Enjoy coastal flavors in a high-quality atmosphere nestled right on Cahaba Road. Surf Hound aims to give guests the ultimate relaxed beach setting and a menu that matches their cozy beach vibe, with entrees like swordfish, crab fried rice and more. To learn more, go to eatsurfhound.com.

CharBar no.7: CharBar describes its atmosphere as a nice mix “between upscale and casual.” This combo of bar and restaurant aims to delight customers with a selection of seafood, chicken dishes, sandwiches and signature salads. They also urge customers to take advantage of their “distinctive” Patio Lounge, the perfect addition to a stellar date night. To learn more, go to charbar7.com.

Condado Tacos: If you’re looking for something a little more laid back, Condado Tacos offers bold flavors and a chance for guests to create their own tacos. Founded in Columbus, Ohio, in 2014, Condado has since become a popular choice for protein bowls, vegan-friendly tacos and authentic vibes. To learn more, go to condadotacos.com.

Habitat Feed & Social: Located in the Grand Bohemian Hotel in Mountain Brook, Habitat Feed & Social offers “artful dining” for those wanting an indulgent experience and upscale dining options. Known for its rooftop dining, guests can enjoy brunch, lunch and dinner selections. To learn more, go to habitatfeedandsocial.com.

Expand Porch

Porch: Porch serves up southern comfort with ingredients sourced from local Alabama farmers. Their menu ranges from brunch to lunch and dinner and includes their famous “Porch Burger,” which was named “Best Burger in the South” by “StyleBluePrint Magazine.” To learn more, go to porchmb.com.

Brick & Tin: Brick & Tin is known for their locally and organically sourced produce and meat, all coming from “purveyors as close to home as possible.” Be sure to stop in to Brick & Tin for fresh ingredients combined to make memorable entrees such as sauteed salmon, ragu and sandwiches. To learn more, go to brickandtin.com.

Expand Vino

Vino: Nestled in English Village, this chic mix of Mediterranean and Italian dining makes for an intimate night out. Stop in for an array of seafood starters, a selection of soups and salads to choose from and fresh entrees. Don’t forget dessert with plenty of options, such as chocolate creme brulée, classic tiramisu, affogato and more. To learn more, go to vinobirmingham.com.

Little Betty: This elegant steakhouse is a great option for those who really want to impress their date. Located on Rele Street, Little Betty serves all things meat with premium cuts of Wagyu, NY strip and more. Little Betty is also known for their creative drink menu featuring rosé, sparkling wine and chardonnay. To learn more, go to littlebettysteakbar.com.

Things to Do Together

Well Bhm: Take a trip to the newly opened spa and wellness center, Well Bhm, designed to help you look and feel your best. Take your date in for some grounding exercises — reformer pilates — as well as cryotherapy, IV drips, cold plunges and an infrared sauna. To learn more, go to wellbhm.com.

Expand Jemison Park

Take a stroll through Jemison Park: Enjoy the gardens and relaxing ambience.

Stroll and shop around the villages: Peruse different boutiques and toy shops, and grab a bite to eat at the local coffee shops and restaurants located in each village.