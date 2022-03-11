Village 2 Village run postponed due to weather threat

× Expand Staff photo. Participants run in the 2019 Village 2 Village run.

Due to the threat of severe weather, the Publix GreenWise Village 2 Village 10K and 7.5K in Mountain Brook — previously scheduled for Saturday, March 12 — has been postponed, according to a news release Friday afternoon from the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber said that it followed the safety advice of the Mountain Brook Police Department.

A new date will be set for the race, according to the Chamber.

“We look forward to having the race in the near future,” the news release states.