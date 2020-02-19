Village 2 Village set for March 14

× 1 of 2 Expand Staff photo. The Greenwise Market Village 2 Village 10K and 7.5K will be March 14. × 2 of 2 Expand Greenwise Market Village 2 Village 10K and 7.5K Prev Next

The Greenwise Market Village 2 Village 10K and 7.5K will take place Saturday, March 14.

Both races will begin at 7:30 a.m., with awards ceremonies taking place after the races conclude. Registration is $50. There also will be a $3 sign-up fee when you register online.

The races will start on Lane Park Road next to the Grand Bohemian Hotel and conclude behind the hotel on Rele Street. Race Director Jeff Martinez said the running community helps make the event special.

“The way the Mountain Brook and running community get behind this event is what makes it special,” he said. “The majority of the participants are members of both communities who have made Village 2 Village a yearly tradition.”

Pre-race packet pickup will be at Mountain Brook City Hall on Thursday, March 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and then at the Homewood Trak Shak location from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. the following day.

The races will travel through Mountain Brook’s neighborhoods, with many residents competing to see whose home has the biggest cheering section for runners. After the race finishes, participants and their families can enjoy live music, carnival games, free massages, mimosas, refreshments from local restaurants and much more.

Martinez said post-race festivities are always a hit.

“The after-party is excellent,” he said. “The local businesses and sponsors set up just past the finish line and have samples and information about their various services, and local bands provide the entertainment. The finisher’s medal is always a hit, too.”

Awards will be given to the top three overall male and female finishers, along with the top male and female masters winners over the age of 40. Age group winners also will receive medals.

Runners are encouraged to sign up early to guarantee a race T-shirt. Leftover shirts will be available as supplies last after the race. Interested runners can register online at runsignup.com by searching Village 2 Village 10K.