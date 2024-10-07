Village Dermatology marks 16th anniversary with facelift

× Expand Photo courtesy of Village Dermatology. Village Dermatology announced a rebrand on Oct. 1, 2024 to celebrate 16 years of business. Top row, from left to right: Kate Fening, Julia Tauscher, Caroline Crabtree. Bottom row, from left to right: Rachel Pflederer, Jenny Sobera.

Village Dermatology is celebrating 16 years in business with a rebrand, unveiling a new identity and launching a new in-house skincare boutique.

The rebrand was officially unveiled at Village Dermatology’s annual Botox & Bingo event on Oct. 1 in Mountain Brook, a tradition that supports The WellHouse, a safe haven for female victims of human trafficking. Guests enjoyed an evening of mingling, refreshments, prizes and a first look at the practice’s new branding, including a completely new logo and color palette.

A key aspect of the rebrand is the transformation of the former Skin for Life Boutique into the LABL Studio, which offers curated doctor-recommended skincare products and specialty items. This new identity aligns with the practice’s mission to help patients “Live a Beautiful Life” through access to top-tier skincare solutions.

“We are delighted to announce Village Dermatology’s new brand identity, showcasing our dedication to providing compassionate care and high-quality services. This rebrand represents our ongoing evolution to meet our community's needs while staying rooted in our core values,” said Jenny Oakes Sobera, the founder of Village Dermatology and a board-certified dermatologist. “While we may have a new look, our mission remains unchanged, to empower our patients with the knowledge and tools to achieve and maintain healthy, beautiful skin.”

Their new logo features tulips and is inspired by the beauty and the ever-changing nature of a garden. It is meant to symbolize diversity, evolution and life.

LABL Studio will be available at Village Dermatology’s Mountain Brook and Gardendale locations, as well as online. For more information, visit villagedermatology.net.