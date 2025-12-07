Village Living Best of 2025: 5 stories that shaped 2025

Some changes were visible. Others were foundational. In 2025, Mountain Brook saw a shift in leadership, a fiscal reset and the rollout of major infrastructure projects — all while navigating complex questions about equity, growth and livability. These five stories left a mark on the calendar and the community.

Virginia Smith

Leadership change and a fiscal reset: The Oct. 27 council meeting doubled as a curtain call for the Welch-Smith-Gaston era, with Virginia Smith closing a 25-year council run (17 as president). The incoming administration inherits a budget adopted alongside a 1% local sales and use tax increase — raising the total rate to 10% effective April 1, 2026 — dedicated to capital work like sidewalks and infrastructure. “This was not done lightly,” Smith said. Finance committee member William “Billy” Pritchard put the projected annual yield around $1 million.

Mountain Brook Village will see two new roundabouts constructed in 2025 to assist with traffic congestion of the US-280 off ramp, Cahaba Road, Chester Road and Lane Park Road near the Birmingham Zoo.

Roundabouts go live: The Mountain Brook Village roundabout opened to traffic mid-construction — signals out, cones and barricades up — as work continued on the two-circle project near the Zoo with Birmingham and ALDOT. Vehicles exiting U.S. 280 now filter through the new geometry to Cahaba, Culver and Lane Park Road. The goal is safety and flow at a complex node that also serves the Gardens and Lane Parke. The long-promised “gateway” look — landscaping and lighting — comes with the final phase.

“Missing millions,” online sales tax lawsuit: Mountain Brook joined Tuscaloosa’s legal challenge to Alabama’s Simplified Sellers Use Tax distribution model, arguing that population-based splits shortchange cities where the spending actually occurs and allow large in-state operators to opt into SSUT rather than remit local sales taxes like brick-and-mortar stores.

Road work signs went up on U.S. 280 as construction on intersection improvements began at night.

U.S. 280 construction — and the nighttime noise: ALDOT’s two-year widening and resurfacing from Homewood to the Cahaba River, plus a Pump House Road bridge replacement, is meant to keep drivers on 280/459 and off neighborhood cut-throughs. In August, residents near Briar Glen and Sterlingwood described hammer drilling, horns and shaking homes from 7 p.m.-6 a.m. night work, asking the city to push for mitigations — lighting, speed changes, longer accel lanes, sound buffers.

Fire Station No. 2 is affectionately known as The Shark Tank. The city of Mountain Brook opened its new Fire Station No. 2 in May 2025. The state of the art facility was built to accommodate the growth and needs of the fire department and improve quality of life, health and safety for the city's firefighters.

Fire Station No. 2: A purpose-built, $11 million facility that separates dirty gear from living quarters, Fire Station No. 2 added training capacity and wellness features and helps the city recruit and retain top talent. “It’s not just an office space… We eat here and sleep here,” Lt. Josh Belcher said.