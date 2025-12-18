Village Living Best of 2025: 5 storylines to watch in 2026

by

The groundwork has been laid. Now comes the follow-through. In 2026, watch how a new administration settles in, how big projects cross city lines and how infrastructure dollars translate into visible change. These five storylines point to a year where decisions — and relationships — will matter more than announcements.

New administration, first moves: Mayor Graham Smith and City Manager Steve Boone settle in, sequence priorities and set tone.

New 1-cent sales tax takes effect: April 1, 2026 is the go-live. Watch earmarks translate into visible capital — sidewalks, drainage, corridor fixes — and how the city communicates project queues.

Brookwood Village: phase-by-phase: With Andrews Sports Medicine going in the former Belk on the Homewood side (approximately 135,000 square feet), the broader 57-acre puzzle requires tight Homewood–Mountain Brook coordination — traffic agreements, trail connections and a tenant mix that balances medical, retail and true mixed-use.

Partnership mechanics with Homewood: The intergovernmental framework is in place; 2026 is execution. Expect shared problem-solving on access, cost sharing and communications as Brookwood and corridor projects stack up.

Shades Creek Greenway connections: The Birmingham segment linking Mountain Brook’s Irondale Furnace Trail to Flora Johnston Nature Preserve is funded and under Freshwater Land Trust project management. The payoff is regional — a continuous Lakeshore-to-Irondale experience as segments come online.