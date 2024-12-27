Village Living's most read stories of 2024

by

Here is the top ten list of most highly read articles that appeared on Village Living's website this year.

10. New trails, sidewalks, roadwork on the schedule for 2024

Read the full article here.

9. Altamount student named National Merit Scholarship winner

Read the full story here.

8. Spartans name Carlee Petro new tennis coach

Read the full article here.

7. Former Mountain Brook teacher launches business to help students and adult improve organizational and time-management skills

Read the full article here.

6. Mountain Brook Business Happenings- January 2024

Read the full article here.

5. Envisioning something beautiful

Read the full article here.

4. Spartans host signing day celebration

Read the full article here.

3. Mountain Brook resident to host annual Cooper Farm Rodeo

Read the full article here.

2. Mountain Brook seniors presented at Midnight Ball

Read the full article here.

1. Road to recovery: Lulu Gribbin

Read the full story here.