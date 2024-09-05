Weekly Roundup: what you missed and weekend fun

× Expand Illustration by Staff

As we head into the weekend, catch up on news you may have missed this week and take a look at some events happening Sept. 6-8.

In sports this week, Kyle Parmley gave us a recap of last week's football game where the Spartan's took a two touchdown loss to Parker. The Spartan's also ranked eighth in this week's Alabama Sports Writers Association poll.

Also in sports, Week 3 of Under the Lights previews Friday's matchup between Mountain Brook and Hueytown, and the Under the Lights podcast features thoughts form Parmley and Gary Lloyd on Week 2 and Week 3 of high school football.

In other news, Abigail Jackson introduced herself as she steps into her new role as the events and membership coordinator at Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce.

Rachel Langston, a former Mountain Brook Schools employee, has launched Focus On Fewer, a new executive functioning coaching business. She aims to help students and adults improve organizational and time management skills.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town: