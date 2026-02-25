Village2Village Run set for March 7

× Expand Photo courtesy of Village2Village Run. The annual Village2Village Run The annual Village2Village Run will be run on Saturday, March 7. The race will start at Lane Parke and wind through Mountain Brook.

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce will host the Grand Bohemian Village2Village 10K/7.5K Run on Saturday, March 7, at 7:30 a.m. with the race kicking off at 8 a.m.

The event will start in Lane Parke by the Grand Bohemian Hotel. The race course winds through the charming streets of Mountain Brook and around the Birmingham Country Club, finishing in Lane Parke for an exciting afterparty. The race is presented by the Grand Bohemian and Habitat Feed and Social.

Each race finisher will receive a custom-logoed metal bottle opener. Village Gold awards will be given to the top 10K finishers in various age groups. The 7.5K run will be timed but without any overall or age group awards. The awards ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the Race Village.

After the race, people can enjoy a Race Village afterparty in Lane Parke sponsored by Stretch Zone. The party will include everything from mimosas to a balloon artist. Community members and runners can enjoy food and drink vendors, live music and a kids zone.

Expand Photo courtesy of Village2Village Run. The annual Village2Village Run The annual Village2Village Run will be run on Saturday, March 7. The race will start at Lane Parke and wind through Mountain Brook.

The chamber partners with The Trak Shak to put on the event. Our starting line sponsor, Therapy South, will be doing a warmup before the race. Village sponsors who make up the vendor booths are Birmingham Pest & Mosquito Control, Exec Hub, Bryant Bank, FirstBank, Hollingsworth Colorectal Cancer Awareness, Weissman Orthodontics and X4 FIT.

To learn more and register, go online to village2village10k.com. Additional inquiries can be directed to chamber@mtnbrookchamber.org.

– Submitted by Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce.