Vino celebrates 13 years with annual Pooches on the Patio event

Vino is celebrating their 13th birthday with the return of the annual Pooches on the Patio event.

Vino, a Birmingham Mediterranean restaurant located at 1930 Cahaba Road in Mountain Brook’s English Village, is hosting its annual Pooches on the Patio event on Sept. 19 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in celebration of its 13th anniversary.

Patrons are invited to dine with their dogs on Vino’s patio, as proceeds from the event benefit the Greater Birmingham Humane Society. Sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka, the event will feature specialty craft cocktails, giveaways and fun activities.

“It is with overwhelming joy and gratitude that we celebrate Vino’s 13th anniversary,” said Al Rabiee, owner of Vino. “We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate than with the community that brought us to where we are today and by giving back to an organization that is near and dear to our hearts.”

The menu will feature classic Vino dishes and dinner favorites. Drinks, including Tito’s Handmade Vodka specialty cocktails, will be available throughout the entirety of the event.

The event’s featured $8 drinks—The Pink Poodle and The Spiked Arnold PAWmer—will both be made with Tito’s. The Pink Poodle blends Tito’s with orange liqueur, lime and cranberry juice, and is garnished with lime slices. The Spiked Arnold PAWmer is a blend of Tito’s, tea and lemonade. Tito’s Vodka for Dog People merchandise will also be available for guests and their four-legged friends.

In addition to patrons’ pets attending the event, the GBHS will be onsite with adoptable pups for attendees to meet and greet. Guests can enter to win prizes such as a $100 Vino gift card. Additionally, guests will receive a complimentary goody bag with Vino’s famous apple fritters and brownies to take home. In the case of rain, Vino’s patio features two covered areas for guests. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made by calling 205-870-8404 or at www.vinobirmingham.com.