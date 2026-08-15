Vino celebrates 15 years with annual Pooches on the Patio

× Expand Image courtesy of Vino

Vino will celebrate its 15th anniversary with its annual Pooches on the Patio event on Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 5:30-8 p.m. at the restaurant at 1930 Cahaba Road in Mountain Brook's English Village.

Guests are invited to bring their dogs and dine on Vino's patio while supporting the Greater Birmingham Humane Society. The organization will be on-site with adoptable dogs for guests to meet during the evening.

Sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka, the event will feature specialty cocktails, giveaways and other activities. Two featured $8 cocktails will be available: The Muttarita, made with Tito's, orange liqueur, lime and agave, and The Cranberry American Mutt, featuring Tito's, ginger beer, lime juice and cranberry juice. Tito's Vodka for Dog People merchandise will also be available for guests and their four-legged companions.

Vino will serve dishes from its regular Italian-Mediterranean menu throughout the event. Guests can also enter to win prizes including a $100 Vino gift card and Tito's merchandise. Attendees will receive a complimentary goody bag containing Vino's apple fritters and brownies to take home.

Owner Al Rabiee said the anniversary offers an opportunity to celebrate with the community that has supported the restaurant while giving back to an organization important to Vino.

The restaurant opened in English Village 15 years ago and has become known for its Italian-Mediterranean menu, wine selection and patio dining. Its menu includes small plates, salads, entrees, desserts and a full bar.

Pooches on the Patio will take place rain or shine, with two covered areas available on the patio.

Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made by calling 205-870-8404 or visiting vinobirmingham.com.