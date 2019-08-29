Vino hosts Pooches on the Patio

× Expand Staff photo. Vino will host its Pooches on the Patio event Sept. 12 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Mediterranean restaurant and wine bar Vino will be hosting its fourth annual Pooches on the Patio Sept. 12 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The event benefits the Greater Birmingham Humane Society and is sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

“We are all animal lovers at Vino and always enjoy having our patio full of dogs, especially when it’s to celebrate our eighth anniversary,” Al Rabiee, owner of Vino, said in a press release.

The event will feature craft cocktails, including special drinks made for the event such as the Pooch Potion martini and the Meow Mule. Dogs will be available for adoption at the event, and attendees are encouraged to bring their dogs.

There will be prize drawings for Vino gift cards, along with toys and treats for pets donated by the humane society. All attendees will get their own complimentary gift bags with apple fritters and brownies made in-house at Vino. Dogs in attendance will also get a complimentary treat bag to take home.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka will be at the event giving out “Vodka for Dog People” merchandise.

Pooches on the Patio will take place rain or shine. Vino is located at 1930 Cahaba Road in English Village. For more information, visit vinobirmingham.com.