Vino to host ‘Pooches on the Patio’ fundraiser Sept. 25

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vino. Guests at Vino restaurant in English Village during a previous ‘Pooches on the Patio’ event.

Vino, a Mediterranean restaurant located in English Village in Mountain Brook, is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

And the eatery is marking the occasion with a fundraiser for a popular local nonprofit.

Vino’s will host its annual Pooches on the Patio event on Saturday, Sept. 25, from noon-9 p.m, with proceeds benefiting the Greater Birmingham Humane Society.

The GBHS will be at the event with adoptable dogs.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate than with the community that brought us where we are today, and by giving back to an organization that is near and dear to our hearts,” said Vino owner Al Rabiee in a news release from the restaurant.

Event patrons are invited to dine with their dogs on Vino’s patio.

The event will feature specialty craft cocktails for animal lovers sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Patrons and their animal friends will also receive goody bags and can also enter to win prizes.

In the case of rain, Vino’s patio features two covered areas for guests.

Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made by calling 205-870-8404 or by going to vinobirmingham.com/reservations.