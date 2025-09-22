Virginia Samford Theatre announces 2025-26 Season of Hope lineup

The Virginia Samford Theatre has announced its 2025-26 Mainstage season, titled The Season of Hope, featuring a lineup of classic plays and musicals that celebrate resilience, justice, love and joy. Individual tickets for all productions are now on sale.

The Mainstage series begins Dec. 11-21 with “To Kill a Mockingbird,” dramatized by Christopher Sergel and directed by David Strickland, in honor of Harper Lee’s 100th birthday. In February, Jonathan Larson’s groundbreaking musical “Rent” takes the stage Feb. 12-22, directed by Sam Torres. Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town,” directed by David McMahon, follows April 15-19, and the season closes June 18-28 with “Bye Bye Birdie,” directed by Chelsea Reynolds.

The Stars Series will include family-friendly productions: “Beetlejuice Jr.” (Oct. 23-26, 2025), “Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide to School” (March 12-15, 2026) and “Grease” (July 30-Aug. 2, 2026).

The Community Series will feature “A Christmas Memory” by Truman Capote (Dec. 4-7, 2025) and “The Complete History of America (Abridged)” (March 19-22, 2026). Proceeds from “A Christmas Memory” will benefit the VST Preservation Campaign.

Located in Birmingham’s historic Southside district, the Virginia Samford Theatre is entering its 99th year as the city’s longest-running community theatre. Through its Mainstage, Stars and Community series, VST continues its mission to present bold, diverse and inspiring performances that connect audiences across generations.

Individual tickets are available now at virginiasamfordtheatre.org or by calling the box office at 205-251-1206.