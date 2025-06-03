Virginia Smith announces plans to retire from City Council

Mountain Brook City Council President Virginia Smith has announced that she does not plan to run for re-election in this year's municipal elections, instead retiring after 25 years of public service.

Twenty-five years ago, I was honored when Helene Elkus, a dedicated member of the Mountain Brook City Council, encouraged me to run for her seat as she prepared to step down. I never could have imagined then what a gift that opportunity would become. After careful reflection and with a deep sense of gratitude, I have made the decision not to seek another term on the City Council. Serving the residents of Mountain Brook for the past 25 years — including many years as Council President — has been one of the greatest privileges of my life. I have cherished the chance to work alongside so many of you to preserve the charm of our city while helping it grow thoughtfully and responsibly. As I prepare to conclude my time on the council, I do so with confidence in the future. Just as Helene once entrusted me to carry the torch, I know someone with the right values, experience, and heart is ready to step forward and I believe you will be hearing from her in the next few days. Thank you for your trust, your support, and the chance to serve a community I love so deeply." With heartfelt gratitude, Virginia Carruthers Smith

With Smith stepping down, one council seat will be left vacant and up for election. Gerald Garner’s seat will also be on the August 26 ballot, though he intends to run for re-election.

Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Gerald Garner at City Council Chambers at Mountain Brook City Hall on Sept. 18.

"I fully intend to seek re-election to the Mountain Brook City Council. I love this community, and I’m proud of the thoughtful, forward-looking work we’re doing to support our residents and strengthen every corner of our City," Garner said. "Supporting our exceptional City departments and employees, tackling tough issues head-on and helping shape a vision for Mountain Brook’s future is work I take seriously—and personally. Serving is not easy—it takes time, energy, and a willingness to make hard choices—but every second is worth it to help make Mountain Brook the best it can be. I’m committed, experienced and as energized as ever to keep working hard for this City I care so deeply about."

A new mayor will also be elected this year, following Mayor Stewart Welch’s recent announcement of his plant to retire from public service in November. Councilor Graham Smith is currently running unopposed for the position. The election is scheduled for August 26. Candidates for all positions may begin qualifying at City Hall on June 10 and must do so by 5 p.m. on June 24 to appear on the ballot.

August 11 is the last day to register to vote. Visit mtnbrook.org/cmo/page/city-election-calendar-2025 for the full election calendar.