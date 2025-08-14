Voting machines certified for Aug. 26 election

The certification followed Thursday’s public test of electronic vote tabulators at the Jefferson County General Services facility in Tarrant. Mountain Brook’s machines were checked alongside those for several other Jefferson County municipalities as part of the legally required pre-election process.

The Aug. 26 election will feature local races and, if needed, a runoff election will be held Sept. 23. You can read more about the election and all of the candidates in our .

In other city news, the Mountain Brook City Council will hold a special meeting on Friday, Aug. 15, at 8:15 a.m. in Room A106 of City Hall, 56 Church Street. The agenda includes an executive session and consideration of a contract resolution.